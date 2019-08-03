FNCB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNCB) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.79

FNCB Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:FNCB)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.79 and traded as high as $8.00. FNCB Bancorp shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 2,438 shares.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.80.

Get FNCB Bancorp alerts:

FNCB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in FNCB Bancorp during the second quarter worth $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in FNCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, M3F Inc. acquired a new position in FNCB Bancorp during the first quarter worth $2,823,000. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About FNCB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNCB)

FNCB Bancorp Inc , formerly First National Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for First National Community Bank (the Bank). The Company’s primary activity consists of owning and operating the Bank, which provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for FNCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FNCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.