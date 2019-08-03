FMC (NYSE:FMC) PT Raised to $102.00 at Credit Suisse Group

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its target price raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $97.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.72% from the company’s previous close.

FMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on FMC to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on FMC from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.62.

NYSE FMC traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,222. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.49. FMC has a 52-week low of $69.36 and a 52-week high of $92.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 10.65%. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FMC will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FMC news, insider Mark Douglas sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $1,389,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,575,261.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total value of $2,411,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,817,055.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,946 shares of company stock worth $3,999,009. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FMC by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,701,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,630,000 after buying an additional 128,306 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter worth $2,140,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter worth $64,447,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in FMC by 1.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

