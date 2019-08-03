Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flex from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Flex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Flex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Flex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Shares of FLEX traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $10.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,154,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,904,120. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 59.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87. Flex has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $14.33.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Flex will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flex news, President Douglas Britt sold 10,313 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $99,107.93. Following the transaction, the president now owns 681,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,549,157.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Collier sold 12,890 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $123,872.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,118,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,745,623.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,902 shares of company stock worth $1,487,783 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLEX. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Flex by 646.9% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Flex during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new position in Flex during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Flex by 33.6% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust purchased a new position in Flex during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

