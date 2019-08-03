Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $77.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.42 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Five9 stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,202,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,516. Five9 has a 12-month low of $33.02 and a 12-month high of $61.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.87 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $435,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,490 shares in the company, valued at $24,633,154.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Burkland sold 44,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total transaction of $2,639,900.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,992,297.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 662,149 shares of company stock valued at $33,659,357. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 2.6% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 503,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,849,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Five9 by 29.4% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Five9 by 8.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Five9 by 1.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 1.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 533,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FIVN shares. Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Five9 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.31.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

