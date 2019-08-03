Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) PT Raised to $66.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price objective boosted by SunTrust Banks to $66.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FIVN. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens reissued a hold rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.31.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.03. 1,202,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,355. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.87 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Five9 has a one year low of $33.02 and a one year high of $61.42.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $77.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.42 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $144,706.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 18,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,110,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,605 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 662,149 shares of company stock worth $33,659,357. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Five9 by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,468,724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,423,000 after purchasing an additional 694,494 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in Five9 in the 2nd quarter worth $28,158,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter worth $16,204,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Five9 by 435.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 438,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,501,000 after buying an additional 356,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Five9 by 300.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 369,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,523,000 after buying an additional 277,198 shares in the last quarter.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

