Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five Point (NYSE:FPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Five Point Holdings LLC, designs and develops mixed-use, master-planned communities primarily in coastal California. It offer homes, commercial, retail, educational and recreational elements as well as civic areas, parks and open spaces. The company’s communities consist of Great Park Neighborhoods(R) in Irvine, Newhall Ranch(R) near Valencia and The San Francisco Shipyard/Candlestick Point in the City of San Francisco. Five Point Holdings LLC is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Five Point from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Five Point from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Five Point presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.60.

Shares of Five Point stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.33. The stock had a trading volume of 157,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,905. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 1.00. Five Point has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $11.53.

In other news, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 3,200,000 shares of Five Point stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $25,440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Five Point by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 104,823 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its position in Five Point by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Five Point by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Five Point by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its position in Five Point by 5.7% during the second quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 711,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 38,670 shares in the last quarter. 34.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. The company operates through four segments: Newhall, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development management services.

