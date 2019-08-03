FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $115.80. FirstGroup shares last traded at $115.00, with a volume of 1,733,383 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. HSBC boosted their price target on FirstGroup from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on FirstGroup from GBX 91 ($1.19) to GBX 109 ($1.42) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 116.88 ($1.53).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 104.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.25.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company's First Student segment provides student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 44,000 yellow school buses in North America. This segment also offers charter hire services for school and non-school activities. Its First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services, including fixed route, paratransit, shuttle, and vehicle maintenance services to transit authorities, such as federal, state, and local transportation departments, as well as for private institutions, including universities, hospitals, and airports in North America.

