First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

FUNC stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.00. The company had a trading volume of 13,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,184. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. First United has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $21.88. The company has a market cap of $150.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.63.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. First United had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $15.44 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Carissa Lynn Rodeheaver purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,369 shares in the company, valued at $167,380. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUNC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First United by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First United by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,409 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First United by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 299,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First United by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of First United by 512.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

First United Company Profile

First United Corporation operates as the holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

