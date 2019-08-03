First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,584 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 1,566.0% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Christopher Bueter sold 27,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $1,676,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,342. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 25,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $1,522,914.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,457 shares of company stock valued at $7,815,611 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,132,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,415. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.10. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $69.24. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.38.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.20). First Solar had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $585.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital set a $75.00 target price on First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on First Solar to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.11.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

