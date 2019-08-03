First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 103.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,823 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in First Solar were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Solar by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,526,286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $64,800,000 after buying an additional 42,066 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Solar by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 186,458 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of First Solar by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,163 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in First Solar by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 120,673 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in First Solar by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 96,362 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

FSLR stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.63. 2,132,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,415. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.10. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $69.24.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $585.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.80 million. First Solar had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Roth Capital set a $75.00 price target on First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on First Solar to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $75.00 price target on First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.11.

In other First Solar news, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 20,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $1,209,467.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 31,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,494.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Bueter sold 27,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $1,676,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,457 shares of company stock valued at $7,815,611 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

