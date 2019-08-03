First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.72 EPS

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) released its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.72, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $23.39 million during the quarter. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 12.36%.

Shares of First Savings Financial Group stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. First Savings Financial Group has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $72.25.

In related news, Director Frank Czeschin acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.51 per share, for a total transaction of $96,067.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,378.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,317 shares of company stock valued at $309,367 and have sold 493 shares valued at $28,687. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through Core Banking and SBA Lending segments. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

