First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FFIN. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $27.00 price objective on First Financial Bankshares and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered First Financial Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of FFIN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.75. The stock had a trading volume of 361,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,519. First Financial Bankshares has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.81.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 38.62%. The company had revenue of $101.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.29 per share, for a total transaction of $306,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 401,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,633,247.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 7,963 shares of company stock worth $464,910 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,230,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,808 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 212.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $693,000. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

