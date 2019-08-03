First Business Financial Services Inc. Takes $521,000 Position in Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV)

First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,895 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 32.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inovalon alerts:

In related news, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy purchased 136,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $1,837,102.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,179,341.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy purchased 60,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $826,893.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 460,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,266,893.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INOV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

INOV opened at $17.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.64. Inovalon Holdings Inc has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $17.23.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Inovalon had a positive return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $156.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Inovalon’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Inovalon Holdings Inc will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.