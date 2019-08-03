First Business Financial Services Inc. Has $61.62 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

First Business Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 484,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,839 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 10.7% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. First Business Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.16% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $61,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,334,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,587,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,700,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11,221.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 274,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 272,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 797,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,470,000 after buying an additional 179,119 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $126.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.08. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $104.07 and a 1 year high of $130.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

