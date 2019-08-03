First Business Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 14,325 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATI. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 123.5% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 283.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the first quarter worth $64,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 162.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period.

In related news, Director James C. Diggs sold 4,000 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $94,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,231.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $20.56 on Friday. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $30.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Allegheny Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.72.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

