First Business Financial Services Inc. Buys 80 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.2% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,387,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,413,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,610 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29,148.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,402,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,679 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $241,346,000. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4,301.8% in the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 498,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,374,000 after acquiring an additional 486,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $116,526,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $294.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.13. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $235.46 and a 1 year high of $303.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

