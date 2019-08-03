First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

BUSE has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Busey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Busey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of First Busey from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.50.

BUSE traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.05. 70,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,408. First Busey has a 12-month low of $23.13 and a 12-month high of $32.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. First Busey’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other news, Director Stephen V. King acquired 48,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $1,312,255.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,388.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 1,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,515.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,665.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 51,600 shares of company stock worth $1,379,602. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Busey by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of First Busey by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of First Busey by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Busey by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of First Busey by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

