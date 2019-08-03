Financial Review: Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) vs. GTX (NASDAQ:GTXI)

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) and GTX (NASDAQ:GTXI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Opko Health and GTX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Opko Health 0 0 2 0 3.00 GTX 0 2 0 0 2.00

Opko Health currently has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 544.33%. GTX has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 308.65%. Given Opko Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Opko Health is more favorable than GTX.

Profitability

This table compares Opko Health and GTX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opko Health -19.92% -9.86% -7.03% GTX N/A -104.19% -86.42%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Opko Health and GTX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opko Health $990.30 million 1.21 -$153.04 million ($0.25) -7.76 GTX N/A N/A -$38.42 million ($1.65) -2.52

GTX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Opko Health. Opko Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GTX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Opko Health has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GTX has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.5% of Opko Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of GTX shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.3% of Opko Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.9% of GTX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Opko Health beats GTX on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services. The Bio-Reference Laboratories also provides core genetic testing and leverage products, such as the 4Kscore prostate cancer test and the Claros 1 in-office immunoassay platform. The company's Pharmaceutical segment offers Rayaldee, a treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3 or 4 chronic kidney disease, and vitamin D insufficiency; OPK88004, a selective androgen receptor modulator for benign prostatic hyperplasia, and other urologic and metabolic conditions; and OPK88003, a once or twice weekly oxyntomodulin that is in Phase II trials for type 2 diabetes and obesity. It is also developing hGH-CTP, a once-weekly human growth hormone injection in Phase III clinical trial in partnership with Pfizer, Inc.; VARUBI for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; and Factor VIIa drug for hemophilia. In addition, this segment develops and produces specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients; and discovers drugs for the treatment of cancer, heart disease, metabolic disorders, and a range of genetic anomalies. Further, it develops, manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and veterinary products; commercializes food supplements and over the counter products; manufactures and sells products primarily in the generics market; and imports, markets, distributes, and sells pharmaceutical products in a range of indications, including cardiovascular products, vaccines, antibiotics, gastro- intestinal products, hormones, and others. Additionally, the company operates pharmaceutical platforms in Ireland, Chile, Spain, and Mexico. OPKO Health, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About GTX

GTx, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of stress urinary incontinence (SUI) and prostate cancer. It develops selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs) for the treatment of breast cancer, SUI, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and selective androgen receptor degraders to treat progressive castration-resistant prostate cancer. The company's SARM product candidate is the enobosarm GTx-024, a Phase II proof-of-concept clinical trial for patients with androgen receptor (AR) positive triple-negative breast cancer; and estrogen receptor positive and AR positive advanced breast cancer, as well as postmenopausal women with SUI. GTx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

