Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $18.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 58.33%.
FDUS traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,305. Fidus Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $396.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.11.
In other Fidus Investment news, Director Raymond L. Jr. Anstiss acquired 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,160. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond L. Jr. Anstiss acquired 2,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $43,675.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,784.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Fidus Investment Company Profile
Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.
