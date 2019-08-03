Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $18.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 58.33%.

FDUS traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,305. Fidus Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $396.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.11.

In other Fidus Investment news, Director Raymond L. Jr. Anstiss acquired 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,160. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond L. Jr. Anstiss acquired 2,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $43,675.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,784.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded Fidus Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Fidus Investment in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Fidus Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

