Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FIS. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a buy rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Citigroup set a $152.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.28.

NYSE:FIS traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.16. 4,516,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,601,507. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.30. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 12 month low of $94.53 and a 12 month high of $137.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.64.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.77%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.55, for a total value of $151,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $522,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,378,000 after purchasing an additional 21,781 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 18,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 4,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 34,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 33,449 shares during the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

