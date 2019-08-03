Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) in a report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $171.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FIS. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup set a $152.00 price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.28.

NYSE:FIS traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.16. 4,516,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,601,507. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.30. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a one year low of $94.53 and a one year high of $137.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.64.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.55, for a total value of $151,962.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the second quarter worth approximately $522,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,724,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 10.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,378,000 after acquiring an additional 21,781 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 76.3% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 18,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 4,150.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 34,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 33,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

