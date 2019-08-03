Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGP) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGP) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Ferrellgas Partners stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.78. 117,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,892. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93. Ferrellgas Partners has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $3.61.

Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $479.63 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ferrellgas Partners will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGP. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrellgas Partners during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferrellgas Partners during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Ferrellgas Partners during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferrellgas Partners during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Ferrellgas Partners during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 4.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

