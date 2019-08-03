Federated National (NASDAQ:FNHC) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Federated National (NASDAQ:FNHC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Federated National from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Get Federated National alerts:

NASDAQ FNHC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.01. 31,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,057. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.39. Federated National has a 1-year low of $11.39 and a 1-year high of $26.76. The stock has a market cap of $160.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Federated National (NASDAQ:FNHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Federated National had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $96.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Federated National will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNHC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Federated National by 1,606.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Federated National by 353.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated National during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federated National during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Federated National by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Federated National Company Profile

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

Featured Article: Overbought

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Federated National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.