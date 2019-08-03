Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.40 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Federal Signal updated its FY19 guidance to $1.64-1.72 EPS.

FSS traded down $1.18 on Friday, reaching $30.05. The company had a trading volume of 314,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,193. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Federal Signal has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $32.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FSS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSS. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

