Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.30-6.46 for the period. Federal Realty Investment Trust also updated its FY19 guidance to $6.30-6.46 EPS.

FRT stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.28. 569,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,119. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.18. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $115.09 and a twelve month high of $139.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.45.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $229.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $140.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

