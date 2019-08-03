Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $229.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.00 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 26.11%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust updated its FY 2019 guidance to $6.30-6.46 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $6.30-6.46 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FRT traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.28. The stock had a trading volume of 569,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,119. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $115.09 and a 12 month high of $139.29. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.49%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FRT. Raymond James upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Capital One Financial upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 694.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. 88.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

