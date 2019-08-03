Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) released its earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.14, Morningstar.com reports. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $55.79 million for the quarter.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock traded down $3.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.31. The company had a trading volume of 57,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,110. The company has a market capitalization of $824.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.28. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 12 month low of $55.64 and a 12 month high of $95.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,064,578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $64,342,000 after purchasing an additional 131,689 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 11,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth $357,000. Institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

