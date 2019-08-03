FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FARO Technologies, Inc. is the world’s most trusted source for 3D measurement technology. The Company develops and markets computer-aided measurement and imaging devices and software. Technology from FARO permits high-precision 3D measurement, imaging and comparison of parts and complex structures within production and quality assurance processes. The devices are used for inspecting components and assemblies, rapid prototyping, documenting large volume spaces or structures in 3D, surveying and construction, as well as for investigation and reconstruction of accident sites or crime scenes. FARO Technologies capture and analysis of on-site real world data to investigate crash, crime and fire, plan security activities and provide virtual reality training for public safety personnel, and also Capture detailed and precise 3D data from existing products permitting CAD analysis and redesign, after market design and legacy part replication. “

FARO has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded FARO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised FARO Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised FARO Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.95.

FARO traded down $1.74 on Wednesday, hitting $50.92. 82,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,768. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.87. The company has a market capitalization of $925.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.15 and a beta of 1.79. FARO Technologies has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $69.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $93.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.32 million. FARO Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FARO Technologies will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FARO Technologies news, Director John Donofrio sold 2,873 shares of FARO Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $150,631.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,962.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 12,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,881 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

