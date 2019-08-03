Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Farmers National Banc from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farmers National Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Shares of FMNB traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.22. The company had a trading volume of 31,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,238. The company has a market cap of $406.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Farmers National Banc has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $16.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.42.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $27.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.60 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 26.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Farmers National Banc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMNB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Farmers National Banc by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,305,000 after buying an additional 83,906 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Farmers National Banc during the 1st quarter valued at about $749,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Farmers National Banc by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 279,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 45,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Farmers National Banc by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 44,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Farmers National Banc by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 699,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,908,000 after buying an additional 35,070 shares in the last quarter. 36.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.