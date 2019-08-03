Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FARM. BidaskClub cut shares of Farmer Bros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Farmer Bros from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmer Bros from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Farmer Bros from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Farmer Bros in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of FARM stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.01. The stock had a trading volume of 117,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,810. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Farmer Bros has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $30.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.91. The company has a market cap of $276.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.46, a PEG ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.11.

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($3.11). Farmer Bros had a negative return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $146.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Farmer Bros will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Levin Easterly Partners Llc bought 9,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $153,862.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 261,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,535,225 in the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FARM. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Farmer Bros by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 507,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,157,000 after buying an additional 90,019 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Farmer Bros by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 366,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after buying an additional 73,987 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Farmer Bros in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,284,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Farmer Bros by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 162,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 58,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Farmer Bros by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 135,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Farmer Bros Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

