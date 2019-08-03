Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FB. Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. DZ Bank upgraded Facebook from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus upped their price objective on Facebook from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Facebook from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Facebook from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $220.92.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ FB traded down $3.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $189.02. The stock had a trading volume of 15,284,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,877,616. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.36. The stock has a market cap of $554.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.99. Facebook has a 52-week low of $123.02 and a 52-week high of $208.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, insider Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.89, for a total value of $267,742.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,495.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.39, for a total value of $142,042.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,678,020.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,793 shares of company stock valued at $67,585,618 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,908,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 529,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $69,409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. 61.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.