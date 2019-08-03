Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Stock Price Down 9.2% on Disappointing Earnings

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG)’s share price dropped 9.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $3.26 and last traded at $3.37, approximately 3,862,107 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 4,689,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Extraction Oil & Gas had a net margin of 7.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $222.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Extraction Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

XOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Extraction Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Extraction Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Extraction Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

In related news, Chairman Mark Erickson sold 70,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $285,697.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,614,542 shares in the company, valued at $6,587,331.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,557 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 404,905 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 6.8% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 143,019 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,103 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 7.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $604.17 million, a PE ratio of -33.10 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.98.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile (NASDAQ:XOG)

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

