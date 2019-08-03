eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised eXp World from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

EXPI stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.53. 73,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,250. eXp World has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $19.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.49 million, a P/E ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 4.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.00 million. eXp World had a negative return on equity of 72.09% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. eXp World’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that eXp World will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eXp World news, insider Scott Petronis sold 91,875 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $1,017,056.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Gesing sold 80,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $894,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 443,046 shares of company stock worth $4,864,359 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenician Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 1st quarter valued at $6,678,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 361,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 136,081 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 14,791 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at $591,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the 2nd quarter valued at $501,000. Institutional investors own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

