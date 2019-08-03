Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) PT Set at $33.00 by Stifel Nicolaus

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) has been assigned a $33.00 price target by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 94.92% from the stock’s previous close.

EOLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho set a $31.00 target price on shares of Evolus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Evolus in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Evolus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

Shares of EOLS stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $16.93. The stock had a trading volume of 221,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,089. The company has a quick ratio of 14.52, a current ratio of 14.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 4.80. Evolus has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $30.25.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.11). Research analysts forecast that Evolus will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Simone Blank purchased 628,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $12,099,318.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David N. Gill purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.65 per share, for a total transaction of $27,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,931,327 shares of company stock worth $37,157,482. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOLS. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Evolus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Evolus by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Evolus by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in Evolus by 217.7% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Evolus by 8,877.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

