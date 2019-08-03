Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.35

Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.35 and last traded at $6.37, with a volume of 60987 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EVH shares. ValuEngine upgraded Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.39.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.41. The company has a market cap of $528.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $197.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health Inc will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Evolent Health by 94.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at about $162,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolent Health Company Profile (NYSE:EVH)

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

