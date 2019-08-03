Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.39.

EVH stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.39. 1,090,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,534. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.41. The company has a market cap of $528.33 million, a P/E ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Evolent Health has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $29.05.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $197.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.65 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Evolent Health will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 297.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 421,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 315,600 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 70,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 11,907 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 349.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 22,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 17,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 334,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 29,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

