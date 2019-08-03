Everipedia Price Reaches $0.0028 on Exchanges (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $12.54 million and approximately $17,853.00 worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, OTCBTC, Bitfinex and BigONE. In the last week, Everipedia has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00255547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009258 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.50 or 0.01403002 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000758 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00022750 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00109333 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000520 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s launch date was July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 9,998,572,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,506,302,133 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

Everipedia Token Trading

Everipedia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Upbit, OTCBTC, BigONE, Bitfinex and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

