Evedo 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $6,646.00 (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Evedo has a total market capitalization of $98,664.00 and $6,646.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Evedo has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Evedo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and P2PB2B.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $600.63 or 0.05555601 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00043720 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000182 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001081 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Evedo Token Profile

Evedo is a token. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,214,771 tokens. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken . Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co

Buying and Selling Evedo

Evedo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

