EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “EuroDry Ltd. is an owner and operator of drybulk vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for drybulk cargoes. EuroDry Ltd. is based in Marousi, Greece. “

Get EuroDry alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Noble Financial restated a buy rating on shares of EuroDry in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EuroDry from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of EuroDry in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

EDRY stock opened at $8.09 on Tuesday. EuroDry has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 million and a P/E ratio of 33.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.48. EuroDry had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EuroDry will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

EuroDry Company Profile

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of six vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and three Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 453,086 deadweight tons.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EuroDry (EDRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EuroDry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroDry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.