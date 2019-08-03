Eurocell PLC (ECEL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 5th

Eurocell PLC (LON:ECEL) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON ECEL opened at GBX 201 ($2.63) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 210.84. Eurocell has a twelve month low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 259.80 ($3.39). The stock has a market capitalization of $201.62 million and a P/E ratio of 10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Get Eurocell alerts:

Eurocell (LON:ECEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported GBX 8.70 ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Eurocell will post 2240.0000713 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ECEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eurocell in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.46) price target on shares of Eurocell in a research note on Thursday.

About Eurocell

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes and recycles unplasticized polyvinyl chloride (UPVC) window, door, conservatory and roofline systems. The Company is engaged in the extrusion of UPVC window and building products to the new and replacement window market, and the sale of building materials across the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Eurocell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurocell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.