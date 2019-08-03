Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine cut shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Etsy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Etsy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded down $8.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,303,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,515. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.61. Etsy has a one year low of $38.02 and a one year high of $73.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.92.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Etsy had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $181.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Etsy will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, insider Michael T. Fisher sold 57,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total value of $3,933,095.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,160.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $330,030.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,894.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,691,884. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $13,445,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

