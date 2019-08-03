E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on E*TRADE Financial to $63.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $57.00 price target on E*TRADE Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut E*TRADE Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. E*TRADE Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.79.

Get E*TRADE Financial alerts:

NASDAQ ETFC traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $46.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,681,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15. E*TRADE Financial has a 1 year low of $40.41 and a 1 year high of $61.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.35 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 36.75%. E*TRADE Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is 14.40%.

E*TRADE Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 41,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $1,988,827.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,061.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETFC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.