Ethereum Gold Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.00 (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Ethereum Gold token can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. In the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Ethereum Gold has a total market cap of $35,129.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum Gold Token Profile

Ethereum Gold launched on October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,000,000 tokens. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.ethereumgold.info . The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ethereum Gold Token Trading

Ethereum Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

