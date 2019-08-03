Ether-1 Price Up 27.7% Over Last Week (ETHO)

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 3rd. In the last seven days, Ether-1 has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ether-1 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. Ether-1 has a market cap of $122,581.00 and approximately $38,974.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.43 or 0.00401152 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00074405 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009268 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007051 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Ether-1

Ether-1 (CRYPTO:ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 20,404,009 coins and its circulating supply is 20,309,455 coins. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. Ether-1’s official website is ether1.org. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ether-1 Coin Trading

Ether-1 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether-1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether-1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

