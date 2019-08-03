Essentia Hits 24-Hour Volume of $29,495.00 (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Essentia has a market capitalization of $888,343.00 and $29,495.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Essentia token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, CoinBene, Hotbit and BitForex. During the last seven days, Essentia has traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $601.32 or 0.05551206 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00043566 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000183 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001067 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Essentia Token Profile

Essentia (CRYPTO:ESS) is a token. It launched on January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 843,418,920 tokens. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Essentia is essentia.one

Essentia Token Trading

Essentia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, CoinBene, Ethfinex, Bilaxy, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

