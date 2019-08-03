Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) released its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.33% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $211.89 million during the quarter.

Shares of Essent Group stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.75. 1,528,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,115. Essent Group has a 1 year low of $31.08 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.62.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ESNT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Essent Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

In other news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 9,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $498,249.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 217,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,864,222.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total transaction of $95,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,849 shares of company stock valued at $1,555,279 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,798,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,735,000 after acquiring an additional 159,702 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Essent Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,828,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,153,000 after buying an additional 27,129 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Essent Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,578,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,565,000 after buying an additional 34,160 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Essent Group by 36.4% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,465,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,659,000 after buying an additional 391,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Essent Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,909,000 after buying an additional 104,923 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

