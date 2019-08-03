ERC20 (ERC20) Price Hits $0.0260 on Major Exchanges

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $63,818.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can now be bought for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, Token Store and Kuna.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00260916 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009304 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.92 or 0.01414141 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000768 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00024562 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00110962 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000520 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 launched on October 23rd, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 13,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is belance.io . ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project

ERC20 Token Trading

ERC20 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Token Store, Kuna and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

