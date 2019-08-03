Equillium (NYSE:EQ) Receives $17.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Equillium (NYSE:EQ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on EQ. Zacks Investment Research raised Equillium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Equillium in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQ. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Equillium in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,756,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Equillium in the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equillium in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equillium in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equillium in the fourth quarter worth about $6,994,000.

NYSE EQ traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.16. 30,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,048. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.47. Equillium has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $19.69.

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04).

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

