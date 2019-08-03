Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Envision Solar International in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:EVSI traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $5.82. 2,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,587. Envision Solar International has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $12.40.

Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter.

About Envision Solar International

Envision Solar International, Inc, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

