Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $29.78. 3,393,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,553,322. Enterprise Products Partners has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $30.86. The firm has a market cap of $65.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.72%.

Several research firms have commented on EPD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Johnson Rice began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.57.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,942,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $580,320,000 after acquiring an additional 884,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $493,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,379 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 11,752,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $341,992,000 after acquiring an additional 391,329 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,937,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $260,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156,710 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,200,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $180,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.64% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

